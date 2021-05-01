United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 237,334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

