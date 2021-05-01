United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 401 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,796,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,053. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

