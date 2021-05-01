United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

