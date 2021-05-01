United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 3,968,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

