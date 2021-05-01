United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Argus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Argus from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

