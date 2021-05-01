United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $195.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $2,161,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 150.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 272,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

