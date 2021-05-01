UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Hits New 1-Year High at $402.19

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $402.19 and last traded at $401.57, with a volume of 124563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $394.59.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

