UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $450.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $398.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $402.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

