Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 5396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Get Unitil alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.