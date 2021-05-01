Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 594,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

