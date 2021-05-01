Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce sales of $73.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. Upland Software reported sales of $68.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

UPLD traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 144,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $679,807.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,844 shares of company stock valued at $12,780,261. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 108,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 421,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 123,499 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

