Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

