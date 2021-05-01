Usca Ria LLC Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,611 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.6% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 108.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.