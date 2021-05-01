Usca Ria LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.