Usca Ria LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,464.51, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

