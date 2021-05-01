Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.