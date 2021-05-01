USDx stablecoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013246 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

