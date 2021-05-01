Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

USNZY stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.