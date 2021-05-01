Vale (NYSE:VALE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $21.50 to $25.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vale traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 204687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vale by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,769,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after buying an additional 215,950 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

