Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

VLY stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

