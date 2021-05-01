Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist Securities

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

VVV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $31.40. 2,797,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

