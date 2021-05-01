Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VIG stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

