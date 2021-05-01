Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

