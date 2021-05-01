Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.63. 1,545,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $97.22 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

