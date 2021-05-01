Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,497,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $102.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $113.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

