Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

