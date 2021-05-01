Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,317,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

