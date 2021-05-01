Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 6th

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,979. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.

