Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,407,000.

VBK stock opened at $284.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.48 and a 200-day moving average of $267.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

