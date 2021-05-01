Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Achieves $6.00 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Veil has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1,522.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,811.22 or 1.00188693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $816.73 or 0.01415416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00542713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.00354559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00181555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003925 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

