VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Reduced by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,080,168 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.