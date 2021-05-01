Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.60 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $88.60 million and $3.82 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.43 or 0.04973610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,001.94 or 0.01731854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00471015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.30 or 0.00735121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.26 or 0.00555297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.00433191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004215 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,827,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.