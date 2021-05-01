VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 62.5% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $38,508.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 62.5% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00067237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $484.12 or 0.00836797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.96 or 0.08246565 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

