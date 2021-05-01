Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

