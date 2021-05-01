Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.