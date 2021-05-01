Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

VST opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

