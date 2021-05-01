Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
VST opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
