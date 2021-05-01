Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

VVOS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,606. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

