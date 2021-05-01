Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 6.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.60. 841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOR. B. Riley began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

