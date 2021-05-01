Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. 2,619,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,048,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.