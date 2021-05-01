W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $18.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $433.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.06. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.27 and a twelve month high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

