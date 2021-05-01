Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WJXFF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Wajax has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

