Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

WD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

