Warburg Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

ETR:NEM opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.39 and a 200-day moving average of €58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

