Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. 1,049,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,986. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

