Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $148.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

WM opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

