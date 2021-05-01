Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $292.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $298.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

