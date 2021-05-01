Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Watsco stock opened at $292.86 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $298.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

