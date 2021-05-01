Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $296.99

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.99 and last traded at $296.99, with a volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.91 and a 200-day moving average of $244.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

