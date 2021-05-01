Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in April

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Wayland Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 10,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Wayland Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Wayland Group Company Profile
