Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in April

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Wayland Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 10,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Wayland Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Get Wayland Group alerts:

Wayland Group Company Profile

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wayland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.