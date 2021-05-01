Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $24.50 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

In related news, Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

